$833.45K in average volume shows that Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is heading in the right direction

October 28, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) trading session started at the price of $4.00, that was 6.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.18 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. A 52-week range for SLI has been $3.00 – $12.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.00%. With a float of $157.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.63 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.21%, while institutional ownership is 20.42%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.43 million, its volume of 1.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.23 in the near term. At $4.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.63.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

There are 166,552K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 871.78 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -30,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -6,432 K.