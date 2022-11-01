A look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $1.03, down -8.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.9516 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. BITF’s price has ranged from $0.89 to $9.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 168.10%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.54%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Looking closely at Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days average volume was 4.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1422, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2348. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0087. Second resistance stands at $1.0586. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9303, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9018. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8519.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 251.23 million, the company has a total of 199,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,490 K while annual income is 22,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,820 K while its latest quarter income was -141,920 K.