A look at Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock priced at $13.47, down -1.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.1225 and dropped to $13.47 before settling in for the closing price of $13.78. FRSH’s price has ranged from $10.51 to $53.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.70%. With a float of $138.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -55.19, and the pretax margin is -48.91.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 60,166. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,685 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 16,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 439,708 for $14.66, making the entire transaction worth $6,446,119. This insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -51.75 while generating a return on equity of -26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freshworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Looking closely at Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 47.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.02. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.99. Second resistance stands at $14.38. The third major resistance level sits at $14.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.68.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 billion, the company has a total of 286,292K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 371,020 K while annual income is -192,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,430 K while its latest quarter income was -69,750 K.