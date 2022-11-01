A major move is in the offing as Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) market cap hits 5.64 billion

October 31, 2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) trading session started at the price of $24.72, that was 3.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.065 and dropped to $24.55 before settling in for the closing price of $24.91. A 52-week range for MGY has been $17.23 – $30.31.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 132.70%. With a float of $168.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 192 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.04, operating margin of +55.88, and the pretax margin is +52.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 202,575,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $27.01, taking the stock ownership to the 10,912,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $27.01, making the entire transaction worth $202,575,000. This insider now owns 10,912,450 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 60.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Looking closely at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.20. However, in the short run, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.31. Second resistance stands at $26.95. The third major resistance level sits at $27.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

There are 217,564K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.64 billion. As of now, sales total 1,078 M while income totals 417,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 484,650 K while its last quarter net income were 250,580 K.