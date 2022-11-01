A major move is in the offing as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) market cap hits 61.89 billion

On October 31, 2022, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) opened at $82.76, higher 2.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.01 and dropped to $82.58 before settling in for the closing price of $82.36. Price fluctuations for NTR have ranged from $65.84 to $117.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 585.00% at the time writing. With a float of $532.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.05 million.

The firm has a total of 23500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.42, operating margin of +18.44, and the pretax margin is +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.73) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to 59.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.76, a number that is poised to hit 4.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nutrien Ltd., NTR], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.65.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.79. The third major resistance level sits at $89.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.29.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

There are currently 533,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,712 M according to its annual income of 3,153 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,506 M and its income totaled 3,593 M.