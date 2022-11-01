A major move is in the offing as The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) market cap hits 2.58 billion

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.90, plunging -3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.905 and dropped to $17.36 before settling in for the closing price of $18.06. Within the past 52 weeks, AZEK’s price has moved between $15.19 and $46.56.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 175.20%. With a float of $147.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2072 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.08, operating margin of +12.36, and the pretax margin is +10.33.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 501,368. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,145 shares at a rate of $18.47, taking the stock ownership to the 212,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $18.52, making the entire transaction worth $55,560. This insider now owns 27,029 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 6.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.04 million, its volume of 1.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 31.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.82 in the near term. At $18.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.73.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.58 billion based on 155,041K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,179 M and income totals 93,150 K. The company made 394,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.