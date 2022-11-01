Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) average volume reaches $251.37K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $4.15, up 2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.37 and dropped to $3.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Over the past 52 weeks, ACTG has traded in a range of $3.30-$6.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -10.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.40%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +198.36.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Acacia Research Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 29,600. In this transaction Chief IP Officer of this company sold 6,283 shares at a rate of $4.71, taking the stock ownership to the 219,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s General Counsel bought 11,000 for $5.05, making the entire transaction worth $55,585. This insider now owns 78,500 shares in total.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.99 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +140.93 while generating a return on equity of 34.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acacia Research Corporation’s (ACTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Looking closely at Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Acacia Research Corporation’s (ACTG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.38. However, in the short run, Acacia Research Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.24. Second resistance stands at $4.50. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 154.77 million has total of 38,306K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 88,050 K in contrast with the sum of 149,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,720 K and last quarter income was -61,500 K.