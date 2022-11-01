Accolade Inc. (ACCD) plunged -2.09 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $11.00, down -2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.24 and dropped to $10.62 before settling in for the closing price of $11.01. Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has traded in a range of $4.61-$40.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.90%. With a float of $68.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.74 million.

In an organization with 2350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Accolade Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 1,246. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 113 shares at a rate of $11.03, taking the stock ownership to the 122,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Chief Innovation Officer sold 78 for $11.03, making the entire transaction worth $860. This insider now owns 129,006 shares in total.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$4.92 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.67) by -$4.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.07. However, in the short run, Accolade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.14. Second resistance stands at $11.50. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.90.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 758.59 million has total of 71,939K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 310,020 K in contrast with the sum of -123,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 87,640 K and last quarter income was -46,520 K.