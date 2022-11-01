Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.83% last month.

October 31, 2022, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) trading session started at the price of $118.77, that was -2.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.04 and dropped to $115.06 before settling in for the closing price of $118.76. A 52-week range for WMS has been $80.81 – $153.36.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.50%. With a float of $52.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5635 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 3,636,105. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,806 shares at a rate of $135.65, taking the stock ownership to the 28,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 26,806 for $135.65, making the entire transaction worth $3,636,105. This insider now owns 28,880 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.66) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.50% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.97.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $118.26 in the near term. At $120.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $122.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.68. The third support level lies at $110.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

There are 83,571K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.13 billion. As of now, sales total 2,769 M while income totals 271,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 914,190 K while its last quarter net income were 187,150 K.