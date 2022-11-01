Agrify Corporation (AGFY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.20%

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $1.77, down -3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7954 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has traded in a range of $1.54-$235.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.70%. With a float of $2.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 million.

In an organization with 136 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 12,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 10,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $26,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -49.42, a number that is poised to hit -4.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 563.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 255.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.4751, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.8280. However, in the short run, Agrify Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7769. Second resistance stands at $1.8739. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9523. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6015, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5231. The third support level lies at $1.4261 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.25 million has total of 2,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,860 K in contrast with the sum of -32,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,330 K and last quarter income was -93,400 K.