Albemarle Corporation (ALB) last year’s performance of 11.74% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $277.88, plunging -0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $281.5325 and dropped to $273.73 before settling in for the closing price of $280.16. Within the past 52 weeks, ALB’s price has moved between $169.93 and $308.24.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.80%. With a float of $116.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

The firm has a total of 6000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 609,188. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $270.75, taking the stock ownership to the 13,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for $268.99, making the entire transaction worth $605,228. This insider now owns 15,944 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.63) by $0.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albemarle Corporation, ALB], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.74.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 76.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $275.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $283.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $286.18. The third major resistance level sits at $290.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $275.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $270.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $267.42.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.02 billion based on 117,129K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,328 M and income totals 123,670 K. The company made 1,480 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 406,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.