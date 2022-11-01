American Express Company (AXP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.82%

On Monday, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) traded lower -1.32% from the last session at the closing price of $150.44. Price fluctuations for AXP have ranged from $130.65 to $199.55 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 166.10% at the time writing. With a float of $743.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 64000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.30, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 667,355. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,005 shares at a rate of $166.63, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 48,160 for $178.38, making the entire transaction worth $8,590,632. This insider now owns 31,285 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.41) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

The latest stats from [American Express Company, AXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.2 million was inferior to 3.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.85.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 49.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $149.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $151.00. The third major resistance level sits at $151.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.04. The third support level lies at $145.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

There are currently 747,233K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,663 M according to its annual income of 8,060 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,352 M and its income totaled 1,879 M.