AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 196,060 K

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) stock priced at $1.04, up 3.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. AMTD’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $12.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.60%. With a float of $20.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMTD IDEA Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 288.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4126, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2262.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 404.15 million, the company has a total of 245,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 196,060 K while annual income is 157,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 430,149 K while its latest quarter income was 410,629 K.