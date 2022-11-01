Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) stock priced at $0.7199, up 3.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8799 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. FUV’s price has ranged from $0.68 to $13.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -104.40%. With a float of $38.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 289 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -290.97, operating margin of -1021.78, and the pretax margin is -1151.28.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 17.00%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1084.39 while generating a return on equity of -93.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcimoto Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

The latest stats from [Arcimoto Inc., FUV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4724, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7959. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8419. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9458. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0118. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6720, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6060. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5021.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.36 million, the company has a total of 46,086K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,390 K while annual income is -47,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,500 K while its latest quarter income was -17,400 K.