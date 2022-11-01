Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is -17.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) traded down -3.55% from the previous trading dayat the closing price of $27.08. Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has traded in a range of $20.49-$40.99.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 4.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -39.50%. With a float of $126.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5631 employees.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.98% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 4.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.89 in the near term. At $27.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.04. The third support level lies at $24.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.47 billion has total of 125,545K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,136 M in contrast with the sum of 401,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 258,730 K and last quarter income was 68,190 K.