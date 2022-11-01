Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) posted a 1.10% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) stock priced at $23.40, up 0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.915 and dropped to $23.38 before settling in for the closing price of $23.69. AXTA’s price has ranged from $20.66 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.90%. With a float of $219.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.60 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.04% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AXTA], we can find that recorded value of 2.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 41.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.24. The third major resistance level sits at $24.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.96.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.23 billion, the company has a total of 220,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,416 M while annual income is 263,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,235 M while its latest quarter income was 44,100 K.