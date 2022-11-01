Azenta Inc. (AZTA) volume exceeds 0.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) stock priced at $45.17, down -2.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.565 and dropped to $44.31 before settling in for the closing price of $45.55. AZTA’s price has ranged from $37.61 to $124.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 3.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.50%. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.76, operating margin of +0.70, and the pretax margin is -9.53.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,544. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 8,625 shares at a rate of $58.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for $57.62, making the entire transaction worth $250,647. This insider now owns 100,571 shares in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.62 while generating a return on equity of -2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Azenta Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.21 in the near term. At $46.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.70.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.29 billion, the company has a total of 75,020K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 513,700 K while annual income is 110,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,740 K while its latest quarter income was -9,570 K.