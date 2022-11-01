Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) 20 Days SMA touches 25.64%: The odds favor the bear

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $4.48, up 8.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.00 and dropped to $4.46 before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has traded in a range of $1.45-$6.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.10%. With a float of $83.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

The firm has a total of 517 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 4.95%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Borr Drilling Limited, BORR], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 58.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $5.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.04.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 671.75 million has total of 152,495K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 245,300 K in contrast with the sum of -193,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,300 K and last quarter income was -165,300 K.