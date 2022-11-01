Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is expecting -6.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

October 31, 2022, Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) trading session started at the price of $58.43, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.22 and dropped to $58.07 before settling in for the closing price of $58.64. A 52-week range for BRO has been $52.91 – $74.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.70%. With a float of $216.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12023 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.99, operating margin of +31.67, and the pretax margin is +25.00.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brown & Brown Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 98,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $54.95, taking the stock ownership to the 12,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $58.90, making the entire transaction worth $294,500. This insider now owns 359,603 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.82 while generating a return on equity of 14.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 3.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 37.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.32 in the near term. At $59.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.02.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

There are 282,454K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.10 billion. As of now, sales total 3,051 M while income totals 587,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 839,700 K while its last quarter net income were 145,200 K.