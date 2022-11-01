Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) plunged -2.26 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $14.15, down -2.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.30 and dropped to $13.85 before settling in for the closing price of $14.19. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has traded in a range of $5.24-$17.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.10%. With a float of $96.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 713,940. In this transaction VP, Treasurer and CFO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $11.90, taking the stock ownership to the 207,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 90,000 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,214,640. This insider now owns 267,442 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

The latest stats from [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.62 million was inferior to 1.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 69.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.46. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 102,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140,830 K in contrast with the sum of 39,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,110 K and last quarter income was 21,620 K.