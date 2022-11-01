ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 108,290 K

On October 31, 2022, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) opened at $13.56, higher 3.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.085 and dropped to $13.39 before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. Price fluctuations for CHPT have ranged from $8.50 to $28.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.10% at the time writing. With a float of $328.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1436 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 151,127. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $15.11, taking the stock ownership to the 747,256 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $15.11, making the entire transaction worth $151,137. This insider now owns 24,162 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The latest stats from [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.49 million was inferior to 9.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.51. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.86.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

There are currently 339,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 241,010 K according to its annual income of -132,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,290 K and its income totaled -92,700 K.