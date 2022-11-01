Cigna Corporation (CI) plunged -0.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) traded down -0.52% from the previous trading dayat the closing price of $324.76. Over the past 52 weeks, CI has traded in a range of $191.74-$325.16.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 34.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.50%. With a float of $300.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73700 employees.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Cigna Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 1,200,004. In this transaction President & CEO, Evernorth of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $300.00, taking the stock ownership to the 36,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s EVP Operations sold 373 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $111,900. This insider now owns 8,748 shares in total.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.18) by $0.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.20% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cigna Corporation’s (CI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.77, a number that is poised to hit 5.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cigna Corporation (CI)

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.80.

During the past 100 days, Cigna Corporation’s (CI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $291.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $263.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $324.37 in the near term. At $325.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $327.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $321.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $319.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $318.68.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 96.09 billion has total of 305,116K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 174,078 M in contrast with the sum of 5,365 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 45,480 M and last quarter income was 1,559 M.