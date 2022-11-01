Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 20 Days SMA touches 10.82%: The odds favor the bear

On October 31, 2022, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) opened at $40.78, lower -0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.20 and dropped to $40.65 before settling in for the closing price of $40.98. Price fluctuations for CFG have ranged from $32.65 to $57.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 132.60% at the time writing. With a float of $493.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $495.65 million.

The firm has a total of 17463 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 41,310. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +32.86 while generating a return on equity of 10.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.05% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citizens Financial Group Inc., CFG], we can find that recorded value of 4.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.47. The third major resistance level sits at $41.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.08.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

There are currently 495,643K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,986 M according to its annual income of 2,319 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,481 M and its income totaled 636,000 K.