Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) posted a 2.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) stock priced at $74.61, down -1.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.095 and dropped to $73.57 before settling in for the closing price of $74.64. CL’s price has ranged from $67.84 to $85.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.60%. With a float of $826.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.70 million.

The firm has a total of 33800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.08, operating margin of +22.31, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 50,890. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 656 shares at a rate of $77.58, taking the stock ownership to the 7,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy sold 48,778 for $78.80, making the entire transaction worth $3,843,565. This insider now owns 6,787 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.43 while generating a return on equity of 320.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.71% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL], we can find that recorded value of 5.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.69. The third major resistance level sits at $76.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.43 billion, the company has a total of 834,120K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,421 M while annual income is 2,166 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,484 M while its latest quarter income was 603,000 K.