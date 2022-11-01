Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) volume exceeds 0.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) stock priced at $6.65, up 3.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.08 and dropped to $6.63 before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. ELP’s price has ranged from $4.92 to $8.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $277.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

In an organization with 5950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 91.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.73. However, in the short run, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.22. Second resistance stands at $7.38. The third major resistance level sits at $7.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.32.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.78 billion, the company has a total of 547,311K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,444 M while annual income is 917,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,069 M while its latest quarter income was -109,020 K.