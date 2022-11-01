Dollar General Corporation (DG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9,426 M

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $259.86, down -2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $260.90 and dropped to $254.545 before settling in for the closing price of $260.44. Over the past 52 weeks, DG has traded in a range of $183.25-$262.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.20%. With a float of $224.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 163000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 2,404,911. In this transaction EVP & Chief Information Ofc of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $240.49, taking the stock ownership to the 22,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 97,259 for $241.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,492,481. This insider now owns 85,369 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.31) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.42% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

The latest stats from [Dollar General Corporation, DG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.91 million was inferior to 1.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.65.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $242.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $259.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $263.19. The third major resistance level sits at $265.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $252.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $250.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $246.41.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.01 billion has total of 225,572K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,220 M in contrast with the sum of 2,399 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,426 M and last quarter income was 678,030 K.