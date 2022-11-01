Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is 0.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.5074, up 6.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5513 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has traded in a range of $0.41-$8.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -486.80%. With a float of $176.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2049 employees.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 7,020. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 13,874 shares at a rate of $0.51, taking the stock ownership to the 46,421,034 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 49,587 for $0.51, making the entire transaction worth $25,488. This insider now owns 46,434,908 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -20.02 while generating a return on equity of -34.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5374, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5995. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5626 in the near term. At $0.5826, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6139. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5113, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4800. The third support level lies at $0.4600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 174.91 million has total of 327,013K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 558,040 K in contrast with the sum of -113,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123,740 K and last quarter income was -58,650 K.