Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.74 million

On October 31, 2022, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) opened at $17.60, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.275 and dropped to $17.46 before settling in for the closing price of $17.57. Price fluctuations for LPG have ranged from $8.70 to $17.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.10% at the time writing. With a float of $33.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.90 million.

The firm has a total of 79 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 369,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $14.76, taking the stock ownership to the 2,075,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 52,000 for $15.03, making the entire transaction worth $781,560. This insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 133.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dorian LPG Ltd., LPG], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.75. The third major resistance level sits at $19.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.78.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

There are currently 40,333K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 704.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 274,220 K according to its annual income of 71,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 76,820 K and its income totaled 24,850 K.