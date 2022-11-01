ENSC (Ensysce Biosciences Inc.) dropped -10.97 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $3.42, down -10.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.29 before settling in for the closing price of $4.36. Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has traded in a range of $3.44-$140.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 978.50%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ensysce Biosciences Inc., ENSC], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 74880.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.64.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 95.37 million has total of 1,919K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,530 K in contrast with the sum of -29,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210 K and last quarter income was -7,900 K.