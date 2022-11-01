ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 146.37% last month.

October 28, 2022, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) trading session started at the price of $4.68, that was 1.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. A 52-week range for EPIX has been $1.40 – $14.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.40%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESSA Pharma Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 2,251,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $4.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,879,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,000 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,968,500. This insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in total.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 43.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

The latest stats from [ESSA Pharma Inc., EPIX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 35.41 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (EPIX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 436.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 190.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.75. The third major resistance level sits at $6.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. The third support level lies at $2.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Key Stats

There are 44,073K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 191.70 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,827 K.