Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is -1.88% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 31, 2022, Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) opened at $44.10, higher 0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.625 and dropped to $43.915 before settling in for the closing price of $44.18. Price fluctuations for WTRG have ranged from $38.50 to $53.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 18.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.70% at the time writing. With a float of $261.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3211 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.70, operating margin of +32.09, and the pretax margin is +22.47.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Essential Utilities Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 99,654. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,954 shares at a rate of $51.00, taking the stock ownership to the 69,871 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.80% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) raw stochastic average was set at 41.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.59 in the near term. At $44.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.54. The third support level lies at $43.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Key Stats

There are currently 262,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,878 M according to its annual income of 431,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 448,760 K and its income totaled 82,290 K.