Euronav NV (EURN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 445,090 K

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) stock priced at $18.10, down -3.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.15 and dropped to $17.485 before settling in for the closing price of $18.21. EURN’s price has ranged from $7.91 to $19.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -160.90%. With a float of $122.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.68 million.

In an organization with 3147 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 53.02%, while institutional ownership is 33.66%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Euronav NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.97. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.04. Second resistance stands at $18.43. The third major resistance level sits at $18.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.71.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.56 billion, the company has a total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 445,090 K while annual income is -338,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 148,690 K while its latest quarter income was -4,900 K.