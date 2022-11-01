Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) last year’s performance of -64.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.9327, up 10.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $0.8565 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Over the past 52 weeks, EVK has traded in a range of $0.76-$3.58.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.80%. With a float of $3.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.81 million.

The firm has a total of 4300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.50, operating margin of -0.16, and the pretax margin is +0.86.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -0.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s (EVK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ever-Glory International Group Inc., EVK], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 39170.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s (EVK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9798, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3939. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2012. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4223. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5947. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8077, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6353. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4142.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.35 million has total of 14,656K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 330,980 K in contrast with the sum of -90 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 63,810 K and last quarter income was 2,400 K.