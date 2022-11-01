Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) 20 Days SMA touches 24.24%: The odds favor the bear

October 31, 2022, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) trading session started at the price of $17.35, that was 0.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.28 and dropped to $17.35 before settling in for the closing price of $17.86. A 52-week range for EXTR has been $8.49 – $17.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.30%. With a float of $128.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.67, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Extreme Networks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 1,674,164. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company sold 97,870 shares at a rate of $17.11, taking the stock ownership to the 908,759 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 2,130 for $17.00, making the entire transaction worth $36,210. This insider now owns 1,006,629 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 86.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Looking closely at Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.92. However, in the short run, Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.36. Second resistance stands at $18.79. The third major resistance level sits at $19.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.50.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

There are 131,227K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.18 billion. As of now, sales total 1,112 M while income totals 44,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 278,200 K while its last quarter net income were 5,410 K.