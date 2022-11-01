Fisker Inc. (FSR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.95% last month.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) stock priced at $7.77, up 4.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.33 and dropped to $7.75 before settling in for the closing price of $7.78. FSR’s price has ranged from $6.41 to $23.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -238.80%. With a float of $162.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.27 million.

In an organization with 396 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3072.64, operating margin of -310615.09, and the pretax margin is -444661.32.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 77,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $10.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $56,775. This insider now owns 80,226 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -444661.32 while generating a return on equity of -55.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fisker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30498.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.03. However, in the short run, Fisker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.40. Second resistance stands at $8.66. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.50. The third support level lies at $7.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.41 billion, the company has a total of 298,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110 K while annual income is -471,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -105,980 K.