FREYR Battery (FREY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.25, soaring 2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.53 and dropped to $12.80 before settling in for the closing price of $13.02. Within the past 52 weeks, FREY’s price has moved between $6.42 and $16.94.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.10%. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.83 million.

In an organization with 119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 22.36%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

FREYR Battery (FREY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 65.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.22. However, in the short run, FREYR Battery’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.63. Second resistance stands at $13.94. The third major resistance level sits at $14.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.17.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.54 billion based on 116,440K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -93,380 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,671 K in sales during its previous quarter.