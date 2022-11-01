Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is -2.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock priced at $0.6169, up 4.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6677 and dropped to $0.615 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. GNUS’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $1.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 55.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.90%. With a float of $293.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 3,767. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 49,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $5,171. This insider now owns 43,813 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7814. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6735 in the near term. At $0.6969, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7262. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6208, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5915. The third support level lies at $0.5681 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 206.91 million, the company has a total of 316,730K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,870 K while annual income is -126,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,120 K while its latest quarter income was -13,340 K.