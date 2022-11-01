Genius Sports Limited (GENI) soared 5.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 31, 2022, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) opened at $4.88, higher 5.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.81 before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. Price fluctuations for GENI have ranged from $2.20 to $19.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.30% at the time writing. With a float of $105.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.35 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 47.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.29. Second resistance stands at $5.44. The third major resistance level sits at $5.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.51.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are currently 224,128K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 987.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 262,740 K according to its annual income of -592,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,120 K and its income totaled -4,760 K.