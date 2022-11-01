GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) last year’s performance of -77.51% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.9996, down -4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.9165 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has traded in a range of $0.55-$5.61.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.40%. With a float of $24.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 36,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $820. This insider now owns 2,860 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.89 million, its volume of 5.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 230.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1360, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4543. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0078 in the near term. At $1.0757, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1213. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8943, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8487. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7808.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.02 million has total of 24,744K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 390 K in contrast with the sum of -18,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,240 K.