Gevo Inc. (GEVO) with a beta value of 3.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 31, 2022, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) trading session started at the price of $2.16, that was 3.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.275 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. A 52-week range for GEVO has been $1.91 – $7.93.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -51.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.20%. With a float of $227.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.17 million.

The firm has a total of 99 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1702.39, operating margin of -6240.79, and the pretax margin is -8326.72.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gevo Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gevo Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 30,474. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,883 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 154,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s VP-General Counsel & Secretary sold 18,041 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $55,629. This insider now owns 371,606 shares in total.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8326.72 while generating a return on equity of -17.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 72.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1063.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gevo Inc., GEVO], we can find that recorded value of 6.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.03.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Key Stats

There are 235,166K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 531.54 million. As of now, sales total 710 K while income totals -59,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 90 K while its last quarter net income were -13,160 K.