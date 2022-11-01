Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) kicked off at the price of $43.00: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began On Monday, with Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) stock down -0.51% from the previous day of tradingat the closing price of $43.22. HOG’s price has ranged from $29.80 to $44.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.50%. With a float of $145.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.21 million.

The firm has a total of 5800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 1,002,628. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 25,750 shares at a rate of $38.94, taking the stock ownership to the 508,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,335 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $50,062. This insider now owns 1,335 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harley-Davidson Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harley-Davidson Inc., HOG], we can find that recorded value of 2.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.77. The third major resistance level sits at $44.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.47.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.06 billion, the company has a total of 146,162K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,336 M while annual income is 650,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,469 M while its latest quarter income was 215,850 K.