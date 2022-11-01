HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,820 K

October 31, 2022, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) trading session started at the price of $1.63, that was -5.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.86. A 52-week range for HTCR has been $0.81 – $6.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -324.10%. With a float of $4.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.94 million.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.99, operating margin of +8.56, and the pretax margin is +0.14.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is 76.22%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -324.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s (HTCR) raw stochastic average was set at 40.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8900. Second resistance stands at $2.0200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4200. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2900.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Key Stats

There are 17,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.45 million. As of now, sales total 10,820 K while income totals -340 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,670 K while its last quarter net income were -1,700 K.