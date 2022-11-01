Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -17.02% last month.

October 31, 2022, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) trading session started at the price of $0.3118, that was -6.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.314 and dropped to $0.2781 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. A 52-week range for HLBZ has been $0.24 – $12.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -306.30%. With a float of $23.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 355 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helbiz Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 50,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,404,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 79,365 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 5,204,102 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

The latest stats from [Helbiz Inc., HLBZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.69 million was superior to 4.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 243.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4676, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5806. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3120. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3309. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3479. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2761, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2591. The third support level lies at $0.2402 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

There are 49,798K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.23 million. As of now, sales total 12,830 K while income totals -71,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,360 K while its last quarter net income were -19,740 K.