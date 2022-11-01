HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 211,180 K

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $3.35, down -8.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $3.09 before settling in for the closing price of $3.38. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has traded in a range of $2.82-$28.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 185.00%. With a float of $81.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.00 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 9.65%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was better than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.73.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 339.90 million has total of 82,539K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 211,180 K in contrast with the sum of 79,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,180 K and last quarter income was -95,260 K.