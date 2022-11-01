IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.68% last month.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) stock priced at $0.41, up 3.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4799 and dropped to $0.4001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. IMCC’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $4.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.50%. With a float of $52.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.68, operating margin of -83.98, and the pretax margin is -33.17.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of IM Cannabis Corp. is 29.47%, while institutional ownership is 11.86%.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.71 while generating a return on equity of -16.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IM Cannabis Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, IM Cannabis Corp.’s (IMCC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4260, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1480. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4805 in the near term. At $0.5201, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5603. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4007, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3605. The third support level lies at $0.3209 if the price breaches the second support level.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.02 million, the company has a total of 74,583K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,330 K while annual income is -14,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,650 K while its latest quarter income was -14,620 K.