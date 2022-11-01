Investors finally get a glimpse of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) volume hitting the figure of 1.99 million.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock priced at $190.00, up 3.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $201.5618 and dropped to $190.00 before settling in for the closing price of $188.62. ALGN’s price has ranged from $176.00 to $713.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 29.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.80%. With a float of $73.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.72, operating margin of +24.70, and the pretax margin is +25.61.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Align Technology Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 264,420. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $264.42, taking the stock ownership to the 18,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,700 for $298.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,999,842. This insider now owns 174,801 shares in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.53 while generating a return on equity of 22.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.25% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Align Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.41.

During the past 100 days, Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $227.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $324.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $200.57 in the near term. At $206.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $212.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $189.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.73. The third support level lies at $177.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.61 billion, the company has a total of 78,108K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,953 M while annual income is 772,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 969,550 K while its latest quarter income was 112,800 K.