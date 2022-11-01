Investors finally get a glimpse of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) volume hitting the figure of 1.77 million.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $66.29, up 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.55 and dropped to $65.035 before settling in for the closing price of $65.95. Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has traded in a range of $43.23-$130.37.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 133.30%. With a float of $151.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7462 workers is very important to gauge.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 1,444,200. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 24,070 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 29,789 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,340. This insider now owns 100,477 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.20% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 188.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

The latest stats from [Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CDAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.52 million was inferior to 1.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.44. The third major resistance level sits at $68.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.41. The third support level lies at $63.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.83 billion has total of 153,057K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,024 M in contrast with the sum of -75,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 301,200 K and last quarter income was -19,800 K.