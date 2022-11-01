Investors finally get a glimpse of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) volume hitting the figure of 8.14 million.

On October 31, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) opened at $8.15, higher 1.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.51 and dropped to $8.01 before settling in for the closing price of $8.19. Price fluctuations for QS have ranged from $7.60 to $43.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.30% at the time writing. With a float of $259.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 570 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 68,594. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $8.07, taking the stock ownership to the 302,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for $8.22, making the entire transaction worth $69,833. This insider now owns 302,157 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) saw its 5-day average volume 8.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.56 in the near term. At $8.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.78. The third support level lies at $7.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are currently 432,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -45,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -117,660 K.