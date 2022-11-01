Investors must take note of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) performance last week, which was 11.19%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.58, plunging -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.90 and dropped to $19.955 before settling in for the closing price of $20.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $13.64 and $176.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $217.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

In an organization with 2552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.41. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.66. Second resistance stands at $21.25. The third major resistance level sits at $21.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.36. The third support level lies at $18.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.91 billion based on 289,069K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 364,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -186,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.