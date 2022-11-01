Investors must take note of Akerna Corp.’s (KERN) performance last week, which was 5.82%.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.10, up 0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1072 and dropped to $0.094 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Over the past 52 weeks, KERN has traded in a range of $0.09-$3.88.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 29.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.70%. With a float of $77.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 204 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.56, operating margin of -113.70, and the pretax margin is -112.70.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Akerna Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 198,901. In this transaction Director of this company bought 99,600 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 343,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,400 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $200,298. This insider now owns 243,627 shares in total.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -112.70 while generating a return on equity of -30.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akerna Corp.’s (KERN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akerna Corp. (KERN)

The latest stats from [Akerna Corp., KERN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.63 million was inferior to 6.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Akerna Corp.’s (KERN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 171.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5651. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1068. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1136. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0936, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0872. The third support level lies at $0.0804 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.18 million has total of 80,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,680 K in contrast with the sum of -31,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,090 K and last quarter income was -29,570 K.